A James Corbett Must-See on “The Future of Vaccines”

It's not over until it's over, so have yourself "A Perfect Christmas Octave"! https://t.co/U4I5ZDb37P

These "vaccines" are unlike any that have ever been used on the human population before. A must-see from James Corbett: https://t.co/pUF0EZFKvI via @SBC_Catholic

The first man to die did so via fratricide: Saint Abel (First Age of the world) https://t.co/6xi1sSQM1Q via @SBC_Catholic

If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the international medical establishment get their way, life will not return to normal until the entire planet is vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking place in research labs across the planet.

Here is the page on corbettreport.com with all the links to James Corbett’s research.

Below are imbedded, in order, the Bitchute and YouTube versions of the same identical video.

Bitchute:

YouTube:

Like this: Like Loading...